Journalists covering protests across the country are facing assault and arrest while doing their jobs

In Louisville, Kentucky, the place protesters have been calling for accountability for a black girl who was fatally shot by police in March, an officer fired what seemed to be pepper balls at a reporter for WAVE 3 News, a neighborhood TV station. The incident was broadcast dwell on the air. “Who are they aiming that at?” the anchor requested. “At us,” the reporter replied.

The reporter, Kaitlin Rust, and her cameraman had been “courageously and lawfully” covering the information once they had been focused, the station mentioned in a press release. “There is simply no justification for the Louisville police to wantonly open fire, even with pepper balls, on any journalists under any circumstances.”

Louisville Metro Police Special Advisor Jessie Halladay issued an apology to Rust. Halladay mentioned she had reviewed the video and mentioned the incident was not one thing that ought to have occurred if Rust was singled out as a reporter.

Reporters for one more Louisville TV station, WLKY, had been focused by protesters on Friday night time. A WLKY information car was destroyed and a videojournalist “was attacked so badly he had to go to the ER,” anchor Julie Dolan said on Twitter

Many TV networks are dispatching personal safety guards to assist journalists who are in the subject at protests.

“These situations could have been much worse had it not been for security,” Dolan mentioned.

Security guards had been concerned when a Fox News crew was harassed and chased out of Lafayette Park, one block from the White House, on Friday night time. Videos of the incident confirmed protesters cursing at Fox and criticizing right-wing media.

Correspondent Leland Vittert, cameraman Christian Galdabini and two safety guards left the park as the crowd grew extra and extra hostile. According to Fox, “Vittert and the crew were punched and hit with projectiles as they fled, and a Fox News camera was broken when a member of the mob tried to grab it.”

Journalists from rival shops supported the Fox crew and condemned the violence. CNN anchor Jake Tapper referred to as it an “unacceptable assault on freedom of the press.”

CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe wrote on Twitter, “Whether it’s police officers or everyday Americans — keep your hands, weapons and handcuffs off of *any* journalist exercising their First Amendment right to report the news. Period.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott mentioned in a Saturday memo, obtained by CNN Business, that the firm is taking “all necessary security precautions to safeguard all of our journalists and reporting crews.”

Journalists in a number of cities mentioned they had been uncovered to tear fuel and different supplies used to disperse crowds.

In Minneapolis, photographer and writer Linda Tirado said on Twitter that she was blinded in her left eye. What “we think happened is I took a rubber bullet to the face,” she wrote. “It exploded my eyeball, which has now been patched back together but who knows if it’ll need more surgery. My vision is gone no matter what it winds up looking like scar wise.”

In Denver, a crew from KMGH TV reported being hit with paintballs and tear fuel.

In Phoenix, reporter Briana Whitney was accosted by a protester while she was dwell on the air.

“I was intentionally tackled by this man while I was on air trying to report what was happening during the protest at Phoenix PD headquarters,” she mentioned at the finish of the night time. “I feel violated, and this was terrifying.”

In Las Vegas, two photojournalists on task to cowl protests had been taken into police custody on Friday night time.

Photographer Bridget Bennett advised CNN Business that she was detained together with one other photojournalist at the protest location. “I’m a freelance photojournalist and was working on assignment for AFP. I was released this morning,” Bennett mentioned. She declined additional remark.

Ellen Schmidt, a employees photojournalist at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was also arrested.

Review-Journal government editor Glenn Cook mentioned in an e mail message, “it is appalling that Las Vegas police officers, who have nothing to do with what happened in Minnesota, would so forcefully take into custody two people who were obviously working photojournalists and posed no threat to law enforcement or public safety. They never should have been touched, let alone arrested and then booked into jail.”

On Saturday morning, the restoration efforts started. At CNN Center, the community’s flagship constructing in Atlanta, protesters’ graffiti on the CNN brand was eliminated. An inner memo reassured staffers that everybody at the constructing was secure.

UN secretary common António Guterres was moved to put up a message defending the rights of the press.

“When journalists are attacked, societies are attacked,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “No democracy can function without press freedom nor can any society be fair without journalists who investigate wrongdoing and speak truth to power.”