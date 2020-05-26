‘Journalists Are Not Above Being Questioned’

After “Fox News Sunday’s” Chris Wallace slammed Kayleigh McEnany’s confrontational design on Sunday, the White House Press Secretary fired back at the host on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends.”

Kayleigh McEnany: The press is ‘not above being questioned’

Wallace kept in mind that McEnany had actually talked White House press reporters regarding what inquiries they must have been asking as well as were not. The Fox News host likewise indicated that while he as well as Sam Donaldson were covering the White House, McEnany’s actions would not have actually been endured.

McEnany informed “Fox & Friends” that journalism was “not above being questioned.”

Chris Wallace blasts Kayleigh McEnany for examining the religions of White House press reporters: “I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never…I never saw a White House press secretary act like that.” pic.twitter.com/o9K1LxROUV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 24, 2020

Chris Wallace really did not obtain the possibility to challenge White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany straight this weekend break. So Fox & &(******************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )host Brian Kilmeade did it for him.https://t.co/mhYoCRfmkO — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 26, 2020

Host Brian Kilmeade pointed out McEnany’s talk about Friday, claiming that Wallace particularly had was upset regarding what she claimed, recommending that she had actually likewise examined the religions of reporters.

“No I never questioned the religious beliefs of the press,” McEnany responded. “Many of our journalists are great men and women of faith and differing faiths, whether it be the Jewish, Christian faith, the Muslim faith. What I was saying is, I was asked 11 questions as to why churches would be allowed to reopen. It was a bit peculiar to be asked these 11 questions in a row and for the onus and the focus solely to be on why churches are essential, I’ve never been asked why a liquor store was essential so I was merely pointing that out.”

@PressSec Ends Press Briefing Calling Out The Media For Ignoring Michael Flynn Unmasking “Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn & unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question.” pic.twitter.com/RjOxsIL4Ml — The Columbia Bugle &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@ColumbiaBugle) May 22, 2020

McEnany likewise claimed she areas numerous inquiries everyday.

McEnany needed to know why press reporters aren’t asking actual inquiries: ‘It’ s journalistic negligence not to ask those inquiries’

“Journalists are not above being questioned themselves,” she claimed. “Journalism is a great and noble profession but there’s been a dearth of journalists asking the real questions for President Obama, the criminal leak of Michael Flynn’s identity, who leaked that identity, the dossier used to launch a three year investigation into this president to spy on his campaign why aren’t those questions being asked?”

“It’s journalistic malpractice not to ask those questions,” McEnany completed.