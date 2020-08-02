Journalist shot dead in violent Mexican state By Reuters

©Reuters .



ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) – Gunmen shot dead a journalist early on Sunday in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, regional authorities stated, in what was at least the 4th murder of a press reporter in the nation this year.

Pablo Morrugares of news site PM Noticias had actually gone to dine in an Iguala dining establishment in the business of a cops bodyguard when the unknown attackers opened fire on them after midnight, Guerrero state district attorneys stated in a declaration.

The site likewise released a statement about the killing on Facebook, as did the human rights commission of Guerrero, which has actually long been among Mexico's most violent states.

Morrugares, who was eliminated in addition to his bodyguard, Guerrero state district attorneys stated, had actually made it through a previous assassination effort in 2016, a regional authorities stated.

The intention for the shooting was not right away clear.

According to Reporters Without Borders, a non-profit group committed to securing liberty of info, 3 other reporters had actually been eliminated in Mexico this year.