Journalist Flees Social Media After Getting Caught PRETENDING To Help Board Up Businesses!

Looking for but another excuse to be outraged proper now? Well, look no additional than this journalist who received caught pretending to assist out her group for Instagram clout!

On Monday, a video went viral exhibiting a younger lady in Santa Monica, California holding an influence instrument close to a constructing that was ravaged by looters. The footage confirmed her posing with an precise development employee whereas her male companion took a photograph earlier than the duo shortly walked again to their automotive.

As the lady and her photographer drove away, she advised the employees:

“Thank you so much. Great job guys! BLM [Black Lives Matter]!”

We’re sorry, however… WHAT!?

Gurl truly shouted, “BLM,” after straight up pretending to board up a constructing for a photograph op. See it with your personal eyes (beneath):

You know what? I’m… I believe I’m gonna put Twitter away for a couple of minutes earlier than I throw this cellphone throughout the room. pic.twitter.com/IfbFv1HvR2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 2, 2020

Wow. That was so blatant, Wikipedia might simply use that video as their definition of “performative activism.”

To make issues worse, the lady’s identification was later confirmed by New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz as Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, an intern with the Washington Examiner. On Fiona’s (since-deactivated) Twitter account, on which she makes use of the deal with @factswithfiona, she describes herself as somebody “just chasing the facts.”

Ironic…

Well, Twitter positive gave the budding journalist a actuality test after the likes of Ava DuVernay, LeBron James, and Pink tweeted the video out with pissed off messages.

Users fumed:

“I had to watch this twice to understand what I was seeing. Did this privileged Becky seriously stop a worker for a photo op to pretend she was out there helping the community and then holler BLM. I just can’t….” “6.2 million views. She got her fame. Just not as expected.” “Is she out here pretending to help board up businesses? I’m so tired of people.” “I wish I could say I’m surprised but I’m just disgusted”

Plenty of customers replied on to the Examiner’s Twitter account, calling for Fiona’s firing:

“Hey @dcexaminer this is YOUR EMPLOYEE!! DO SOMETHING!!” “Her name is Fiona Moriarty McLoughlin and she works for @dcexaminer. Tweet them to demand her removal. She closed her Twitter @factswithfiona (or got banned) when this went viral. She has worked for @billboard and @thr. We need to make sure she never works in journalism again.” “@dcexaminer awfully quiet about this”

Sounds like Fiona’s received to face the info — and discover a new profession!