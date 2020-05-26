Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason talks about firing back at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during questioning about President Trump saying he will “override” governors who do not allow churches and places of worship to remain open.
Journalist details heated exchange with McEnany on reopening places of worship
