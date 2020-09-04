Journalism body slams accusation of ‘espionage’ against Turkey reporters in Greece – Middle East Monitor

On the background of the reality that an extremist Greek site implicated the company’s group that gone to “Meis” island of espionage …

The Global Journalism Council (GJC) the other day condemned accusation of espionage levelled by the Greek site TourkikaNea.gr against the Anadolu Agency group.

The Greek website released passports, pictures and other individual details of the company’s reporters, information which were just in the belongings of the Greek authorities, in a relocation the GJC stated was “a matter of concern.”

Anadolu reporter in Athens, Tevfik Durul, and the professional photographer Ayhan Mehmet, gotten here on Wednesday night on the island of Meis to cover the disagreement over Turkey’s seismic study in the location which is objected to by Greece.

The site understood for its hostility to Turkey stated: “Why do we allow Turkish citizens who work as spies for the Turkish intelligence services to visit the island of Meis? Why have we allowed them to reach the island? Do we know what these spies will do there?”

The site released an image of Durul’s passport revealing all his individual details.

The Council included, in its declaration, that “the Greek authorities have actually not yet described how the racist site released the primary page of the …