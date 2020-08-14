Joss Stone slammed for ‘tone deaf’ comments about happiness while on getaway in Bahamas

She appeared on “Good Morning Britain” on Thursday to go over the undertaking and was right away called out for being a “tone deaf” celebrity.

“I’ve noticed that we have a lot of opportunity to be happy and we don’t always take it,” Stone stated on the program throughYahoo “I would say choice is something that every person I’ve spoken to so far has kind of flagged — that we have a choice. I don’t think everybody truly feels that way.”

Stone went on to state that the belief that individuals can pass by to be pleased is a “total myth” unless individuals are physically restricted, such as being “enslaved” and “in prison.”

“But mentally we have little choices that we make as we walk along in this life and that is for every single person…It’s a nice thought. It’s very freeing and it seems everybody is in agreement with that one,” she stated.

Stone’s interview rapidly flowed Twitter and users started knocking the “Super Duper Love” vocalist for stopping working to acknowledge that her abundant and popular way of life might have polluted her views on the topic.

