Joshua Wong, among Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy advocates, expects to be arrested at any minute and worries vanishing into a secret prison throughout the border in mainland China.

“My arrest seems to be a matter of timing. Time is running out on my personal safety,” Mr Wong informed the Financial Times on Thursday.

“Once they arrest me . . . I might be extradited to China immediately,” he included. “Of course, that is the worse scenario. A lot of people ask me: are you ready for it? And I say, of course nobody will be ready for sentencing in a Beijing black jail for ever.”

Mr Wong, who led the now-disbanded celebration Demosisto and rallied protesters throughout months of presentations for higher liberties in Hong Kong in 2015, is among the most noticeable challengers of Beijing’s increasing control over the area’s affairs.

I would state that Hong Kong was not Hong Kong any more after 11pm on June 30

The forecast of his impending arrest came as it emerged that authorities had actually assembled another activist, Andy Li, as he attempted to escape in a speedboat to Taiwan to look for asylum, regional media reported. Mr Li had actually been out on bail because he was arrested under the nationwide security law Beijing troubled Hong Kong …