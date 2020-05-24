Joshua King: Four of Premier League top six want to sign Bournemouth striker | Football News





Joshua King was a goal for Manchester United within the January switch window

Bournemouth striker Joshua King is needed by 4 of the top six golf equipment within the Premier League this summer time.

Manchester United made a £20m bid for King on Deadline Day in January however they didn’t enhance their provide after it was rejected.

They signed Odion Ighalo on mortgage from Shanghai Shenhua as a substitute.

King has one 12 months left on his Bournemouth contract and is probably going to go away this summer time.

He has scored 48 occasions since transferring to Bournemouth 5 years in the past after his contract ran out at Blackburn Rovers.

United will sign a striker this summer time, particularly if Ighalo returns to China after his mortgage expires.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard additionally needs to add to his attacking choices when the switch window opens.