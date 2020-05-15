Josh Warrington warns that ‘talent’ Shakur Stevenson ‘hasn’t been in deep water situations’ | Boxing News



















Warrington desires featherweight unification fights

Josh Warrington insists that Shakur Stevenson’s opponents have been “tailor-made” for him, and has warned that he plans to determine himself as No 1 in the division.

Undefeated IBF featherweight champion Warrington is concentrating on the opposite belts in his weight class with American southpaw Stevenson, who has the WBO title, prime of his checklist.

“I’m open to that fight,” Warrington advised The Boxing Show on Sky Sports. “I’ve made it clear that I’m happy to fight any of the other champions, I want their names on my CV.

Stevenson is the WBO featherweight champion

“Stevenson is a expertise. He’s younger, a former Olympian, he has lots of people round him constructing him up. He’s regarded good in all of his fights thus far.

“Everyone he is boxed has been tailored for him. He hasn’t boxed somebody who will shut him down with educated strain. People strategy him in straight strains.

“I’m not saying he would not be a troublesome battle. But he hasn’t been in deep water conditions.

“He talks confidently about coming over to the UK and combating me in my again yard. But he hasn’t been in these form of situations.

“I do not fear about him getting higher and higher. Some individuals peak early. He’s an enormous featherweight – I need to battle him sooner quite than later, not as a result of I’m anxious about him enhancing, however he is talked about that he desires to maneuver up divisions.

“I need to maintain combating the massive names, maintain proving individuals incorrect. People assume: ‘Stevenson will give Josh a very good battle, he is a difficult southpaw’.

“Let me have that problem!

“It’s a great fight. If we can get it in the 12 months, then fantastic. Him or Gary Russel Jr – the WBC belt is a beautiful belt! Gary has been champion for over five years now.”

Can Xu is the WBA featherweight champion

Warrington had been in negotiations to face WBA featherweight champion Can Xu previous to the coronavirus pandemic and is hopeful that the battle will be resurrected.

“We were more or less over the line, getting the final Ts and Cs over the line,” Warrington mentioned. “Obviously making an enormous unification battle would not occur in a single day.

“We had been on the stage of getting a date finalised. We regarded like we had been on.

“It nonetheless seems like it is going to occur later in the yr.

“The WBA and IBF are involved, all the officials, they all need the all-clear. A lot of factors are involved before we can get a date locked on.”

A rematch with Yorkshire rival Kid Galahad, who Warrington defeated final yr, may be on the playing cards.

“He’s my mandatory challenger,” Leeds’ Warrington mentioned. “I do not need to surrender belts, I’ve had three defences of that title.

“I did what I had to do to win, and I believe I’d do it again. Having learned from the first fight I’d make it easier.”

Warrington has a 30-Zero document

Warrington additionally has choices in the division above: “Leo Santa Cruz, Oscar Valdez are still exciting fights. Joseph Diaz has just become IBF super-featherweight champion and we almost fought a few years ago. There are many options.”

Warrington, whose breakout yr in 2018 noticed him declare upsets in world title fights towards Lee Selby and Carl Frampton, is 30-Zero and hopes for an opportunity to field in the United States.

“It gets me excited! I grew up watching Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe going over there,” he mentioned. “I used to be there when Carl Frampton boxed Leo Santa Cruz for the second time.

“I might like to take my followers on the market.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time, me going to the States. If I get a shot to go out there, it would be a box ticked for my personal goals. But for those who followed me from the leisure centres in Yorkshire? It would be special.”

Warrington upset Selby at Elland Road

He mentioned about beating Selby to turn out to be world champion at Leeds United’s Elland Road: “They mentioned I’m going to get stopped, I’ve solely received restricted skill, I’m solely the place I’m due to my fan-base, I haven’t got energy, I haven’t got boxing expertise, I am unable to adapt!

“It was a case, for me, of displaying everyone what I’m actually able to doing.

“The Selby battle is after I was capable of let every part go. Since then it is about being leisure and doing what I have to do to win.

“These are my peak years. I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

Warrington concluded: “What makes a legacy is who you have boxed in your profession. If you battle these names consecutively.

“Potentially down the line I’ll look at moving up and becoming a two-weight world champion.”