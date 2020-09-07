Josh Rosen learning behind Tom Brady with Bucs is best for his career

Josh Rosen had landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he can learn behind Tom Brady and benefit.

After a trade wasn’t completed, he was waived by the Miami Dolphins and he cleared waivers, Josh Rosen became available to any team that wanted to take a flier on him. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign Rosen to their practice squad.

Garafolo added that Rosen spoke to teams with a spot on their active roster, but with guaranteed money in his pocket he chose the fit in Tampa. Being on the practice squad also gives Rosen flexibility should an opportunity arise elsewhere.

Rosen was drafted 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts as a rookie, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as he was sacked 45 times. Arizona earned the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and replaced Rosen with Kyler Murray.

For the first time, Rosen has landed in an ideal situation

Rosen was traded to the Dolphins, where he could not beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job to open the season. As “Tank for Tua” became the buzz phrase attached to the Dolphins, Rosen made three starts and six total appearances with the expected subpar results (1 TD, 5 INT, 16 sacks…