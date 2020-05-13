Josh Norman Predicts Monster 1st Season With Bills, ‘All-World’ Is Coming!



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Josh Norman says a return to famous person standing is coming in 2020 … telling TMZ Sports he will be “All-World” in his first 12 months with the Bills!!!

The former Pro Bowl nook tells us he is talking it into existence now … saying a reunion with Sean McDermott is the transfer he wanted to make as a way to turn out to be one of many recreation’s finest once more.

“I feel like ‘All-World’ is coming,” Norman says.

Of course, Josh was the NFL’s finest DB with the Panthers again in 2015 … however some nagging accidents prevented him from regaining that kind in Washington.

But, Norman is now with McDermott once more (Sean was Josh’s DC throughout his Carolina days) … and he is assured that’ll put him again on prime of the CB pedestal.

As for the way the Bills will fare total as a workforce in ’20 … Josh is oozing confidence there as properly — telling us even when Tom Brady had stayed in the AFC East, he favored Buffalo’s probabilities regardless.

“Coming in, I know the philosophy of the head coach and the GM already,” Norman says. “Mindset-wise, it didn’t matter who was at the quarterback position for the opposing team.”

There’s extra … Norman additionally had a robust tackle his former teammate, Cam Newton, after we requested in regards to the QB nonetheless being unsigned … with Josh telling us it is perplexing.