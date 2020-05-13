Josh Norman Predicts Monster 1st Season With Bills, ‘All-World’ Is Coming!

TMZSports.com
Josh Norman says a return to famous person standing is coming in 2020 … telling TMZ Sports he will be “All-World” in his first 12 months with the Bills!!!
The former Pro Bowl nook tells us he is talking it into existence now … saying a reunion with Sean McDermott is the transfer he wanted to make as a way to turn out to be one of many recreation’s finest once more.
“I feel like ‘All-World’ is coming,” Norman says.
Of course, Josh was the NFL’s finest DB with the Panthers again in 2015 … however some nagging accidents prevented him from regaining that kind in Washington.
But, Norman is now with McDermott once more (Sean was Josh’s DC throughout his Carolina days) … and he is assured that’ll put him again on prime of the CB pedestal.
As for the way the Bills will fare total as a workforce in ’20 … Josh is oozing confidence there as properly — telling us even when Tom Brady had stayed in the AFC East, he favored Buffalo’s probabilities regardless.
“Coming in, I know the philosophy of the head coach and the GM already,” Norman says. “Mindset-wise, it didn’t matter who was at the quarterback position for the opposing team.”
There’s extra … Norman additionally had a robust tackle his former teammate, Cam Newton, after we requested in regards to the QB nonetheless being unsigned … with Josh telling us it is perplexing.
“If a guy with that magnitude of talent is not on one of those teams, you kind of got to scratch your head,” he says. “It’s like, ‘somebody else is better than that?!'”