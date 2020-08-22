Josh Norman out indefinitely with hamstring injury

Josh Norman’s possibility with the Buffalo Bills currently on time out after an injury.

This offseason, the Washington Football Team proceeded from their huge financial investment, Josh Norman, after his production significantly decreased for many years.

Looking to recover, the veteran NFL cornerback signed on with the Buffalo Bills to reunite with head coach and previous Carolina Panthers protective organizer, Sean McDermott. With the routine season 2 weeks away, Norman has actually currently suffered a problem.

During a teleconference on Friday, McDermott exposed that Norman will be out indefinitely with ahamstring injury Norman got the condition throughout a group skirmish on Thursday after the corner obstructed quarterback Josh Allen, however was removed of the ball by newly-acquired receiverStefon Diggs After the turnover, Norman was sluggish to get up and left for the rest of practice.

“We don’t know the severity exactly. Those things take some time to get a good read on,” McDermott stated,via ESPN “He’ll continue to learn and be out there when he can. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes his treatment opportunities so he can get back out there as quickly as possible.”

An injury was the last thing Norman required

The Bills signed Norman this offseason on a 1 year, $6 million agreement, …