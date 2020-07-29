Josh Maja: West Ham interested in Bordeaux and ex-Sunderland striker | Football News







West Ham are interested in Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

The 21- year-old, who went far for himself at Sunderland, is likewise of interest to Rangers as a possible replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

Maja is not promoting a relocation, having just signed up with the Ligue 1 club in January 2019, however the French club’s financial resources have actually been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and they might offer to raise funds.

Josh Maja scored 17 objectives in 49 looks for Sunderland, having actually come through their academy

Maja is likewise popular to Hammers manager David Moyes, who offered him his Sunderland launching back in 2016.

Maja went on to scored 17 objectives in 49 senior looks for Sunderland, having actually come through their academy.

He has actually scored 9 objectives in 31 league looks for Bordeaux, whose season was interrupted in April due to the fact that of the infection.