Josh Hawley invites ESPN CEO to talk China, NBA amid clash with sports reporter

Hawley wrote in the letter to Silver that the league’s “free expression appears to stop at the edge of your corporate sponsors’ sensibilities.”

WOJ BOMB? SEN. HAWLEY POST ESPN REPORTER’S PROFANE REACTION TO HIS CRITICISM OF NBA’S DIRECTIVE

Wojnarowski, who is arguably ESPN’s most prominent reporter and breaks so much NBA news on Twitter that his messages have already been dubbed “Woj Bombs,” apparently didn’t appreciate Hawley’s message.

“F–k you,” Wojnarowski responded, according to Hawley.

“Don’t criticize #China or express support for police to @espn. It makes them real mad,” Hawley tweeted with an apparent screenshot of the response.

Wojnarowski issued an apology to the senator and ESPN issued a statement addressing the problem.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I am sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly,” he wrote. “I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and may not think about any of them.”

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” the statement read. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in a way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Hawley responded to ESPN’s statement, telling the network he doesn’t want an apology from Wojnarowski.

“Don’t make @wojespn apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the @NBA. You know, your job,” Hawley tweeted.

The senator later revealed that “lobbyists” from ESPN and Disney have already been trying to reach him, but clarified that he only wanted to speak with the network’s top boss.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook with lobbyists from @espn, from @Disney, the works,” Hawley wrote. “Let’s make this simple. I’m inviting ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro to Washington. My office. Let’s sit down and discuss ESPN, #China, the @NBA. Look forward to his response.”

ESPN did not straight away respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The NBA came under fire last year after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted pro-Hong Kong rhetoric just prior to the league’s China series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The league felt the immediate backlash.

Morey posted subsequent tweets to try and stop the bleeding while Rockets star James Harden apologized for the tweet. But to no avail.

China began to crack down on the NBA almost straight away as Chinese sportswear brands either suspended or severed ties with the Rockets. The Communist government also blacked out broadcasts of the league’s preseason games in the country and canceled NBA Cares events and media availabilities prior to the exhibition games between the Lakers and Nets.

Silver stood meant for Morey’s right to free speech but said that he regretted the end result. Players remained silent while on mainland China, as did the league’s most vocal critics of President Trump, opting to either “learn more” in regards to the situation — or simply take more shots at the White House.

Critics of the NBA’s uniform policy questioned if the NBA will allow messages supporting Hong Kong protesters.

According to The Undefeated, the listing of phrases allowed on NBA uniforms include: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Hawley asked the NBA commissioner to answer five questions: Whether the NBA will censor pro-military or pro-police statements; whether it’s true that phrases approved for display on jerseys do not include messages in support of victims of the Chinese Communist Party; if the NBA will censor any message showing support for victims of the Chinese Community Party; how the league plans to defend players who speak out against China; and if the league will condemn China for trying to silence players.

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.