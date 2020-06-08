Josh Groban Granted Restraining Order Against Obsessed Female Fan

Exclusive

Josh Groban‘s been getting sexually harassed and today threatened with a pop-in at his new home by a woman he says he canceled a date with nearly about ten years ago … so that he claims in new legal docs.

The swooning singer just got a temporary restraining order from the obsessed female fan, who he claims has been incessantly sending him texts, emails and direct messages since 2011 … along with contacting his members of the family and his current girlfriend in recent years.

Some of the so-called messages — from as recently as May — are very sexual and graphic in nature, including one saying … “I came at approximately 7:09 PM this evening with the thought of your d**k between my t**s and your warmness against my ribcage.” It gets even more graphic, but we’ll spare ya … this isn’t Penthouse Forum.

Another DM to Josh last month allegedly described his relationship with his GF. It said, “You wanna try honoring the home we’re going to have children in by not f**king other women in it.”

Also, on May 26, the girl allegedly sent DMs to Josh claiming she went along to his house or apartment with the intention of dropping off gift ideas. One said, “Put on a little bit of makeup in case I got caught, also wore pants with a hole in the crotch for the same reasons.”

Josh says that he met the girl through a mutual Facebook friend in 2011, and they began flirting and made plans to meet face-to-face … but that he called it off because he was sick. He claims rigtht after the missed meeting she wouldn’t quit and kept pestering him, so that he told her they might never meet.

Groban claims until this year, she’s limited her efforts to public places where he is staying or performing, and he’s needed his security intercept her at various locations and also have her removed.

According to the docs … Josh claims things intensified big style in February 2020, particularly after she found out on line that that he bought a new home in L.A. and told him she knew where he lives. This resulted in sending her a cease and desist letter to lay off … to no avail.

He claims she even sent a package to his home in early May that contains a small skull, a flower, and a book with handwritten notes in it that have been sexual and nature and made it clear she would never stop.