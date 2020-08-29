Josh Gad Shares Beautiful Final Texts From ‘Brilliant’ Chadwick Boseman Before His Death

Our hearts jointly broke following the unfortunate news that Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday night at simply 43 years of ages following a four-year personal fight with colon cancer.

Tributes have actually been gathering for the gifted Black Panther star from fans and stars alike, and Josh Gad, who starred together with Boseman in the 2017 motion picture Marshall, required to social networks and commemorated his late good friend by sharing among his final texts from the star.

Alongside a screenshot of their text discussion, Gad composed on Twitter:

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman- take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

Well stated. We actually can’t think Chadwick is gone and it’s a lot more gut-wrenching to read his message entitled, “CATCH THE RAIN” (listed below) about “taking advantage of every moment we can” quickly before his own unfortunate death.