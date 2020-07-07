Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd expecting second child together

“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!,” the model captioned a pic on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump. “Our little December babe is on the way…. .”

Brolin jokingly responded by commenting, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

The couple will be the parents of 19-month-old daughter Westlyn.

They got married in North Carolina in September 2016 after dating for three years.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor is also father to daughter Eden Brolin, 26, and son Trevor Brolin, 32, whom that he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though that they had no young ones together.