Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn Boyd expecting second child together

By
Jackson Delong
-

“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!,” the model captioned a pic on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump. “Our little December babe is on the way…. .”

TEDDI MELLENCAMP’S 5-MONTH-OLD DAUGHTER, DOVE, WILL UNDERGO NEUROSURGERY

Brolin jokingly responded by commenting, “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

CIARA TALKS BEING PREGNANT WITHIN A PANDEMIC: ‘I WANT TO BE REALLY CAUTIOUS’

The couple will be the parents of 19-month-old daughter Westlyn.

They got married in North Carolina in September 2016 after dating for three years.

LA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor is also father to daughter Eden Brolin, 26, and son Trevor Brolin, 32, whom that he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though that they had no young ones together.



Source link

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR