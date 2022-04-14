Joseph Gatt, who played Thenn Warg in the Game of Thrones series, was recently detained for allegedly engaging in sexually explicit correspondence with a juvenile, according to reports. According to People, the GoT star was apprehended at 5:00 a.m. on April 6 when police from the Los Angeles Police Department executed a warrant at his house. In reaction to the charges, the actor posted a message on social media claiming that the accusations were absolutely false.

Joseph Gatt Denies All Charges

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Los Angeles Police Department recently revealed that Joseph Gatt was brought into jail around 5:00 a.m. on April 6th. They also disclosed that after getting a telephonic tip that the actor “had been engaging in sexually explicit contact online with a juvenile across state borders,” police executed a warrant on him. After posting a five thousand dollar bail, the actor was freed.

In response, Joseph Gatt addressed the situation on his own Instagram account, admitting that the charges were absolutely false. Furthermore, he added that he was completely collaborating with the police and the LAPD in order to get the truth out, and sent a statement of appreciation to all his mates and followers who are aware that the allegation is fake and realize that he cannot say anymore on social sites due to legal concerns.

Joseph Gatt is a well-known actor who has been in films and television episodes such as Star Trek Into Darkness, Dumbo, Thor, Strike Back, The 100, Ray Donovan, NCIS: New Orleans, and others. Gatt will feature in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming adventure picture Black Adam, which is based on the DC comic character of the same name.