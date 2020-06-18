Jose Pedraza vs Mikkel LesPierre: Fight off after Jose Taveras positive coronavirus test | Boxing News





Mikkel LesPierre (pictured) saw his manager test positive for coronavirus

Jose Pedraza’s fight with Mikkel LesPierre has been cancelled at the past minute after the latter’s manager Jose Taveras tested positive for coronavirus.

The duo were as a result of fight on Thursday in Las Vegas with Pedraza looking to put himself in to contention for a third championship belt against junior welterweight LesPierre.

As a result of the cancellation, Gabriel Flores Jr’s lightweight bout with Josec Ruiz has been elevated to the primary event at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

“My manager, Jose Taveras, tested positive for COVID-19,” LesPierre said. “Due to the principles and regulations set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, I am unable to fight tonight as scheduled against Jose Pedraza.

“I understand the severe nature of COVID-19 because I’ve been working on leading lines of helping regard this virus at Mount Sinai Beth Israel-Petrie Division in Manhattan.

“I am devastated. This was my opportunity to showcase my talent to the planet, but every thing happens for a reason. This is just yet another roadblock in my own story.

“I apologise to Jose and his team for any inconvenience this caused. He is a great boxer, and I hope we can reschedule the fight as soon as possible.”

LesPierre’s manager Taveras added: “I apologise for the inconvenience this caused.

“I am not exhibiting any symptoms. I am looking forward to hopefully rescheduling this fight as soon as possible. I am devastated for Mikkel.”