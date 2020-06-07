Jose Mourinho will have to manage Harry Kane’s Tottenham return, says former ‘keeper Paul Robinson | Football News



















0:36



Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says gamers will want to be sorted when the Premier League returns – notably these like Harry Kane who’re returning after damage.

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says gamers will want to be sorted when the Premier League returns – notably these like Harry Kane who’re returning after damage.

Jose Mourinho wants to be cautious over Harry Kane’s return from damage, says former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League, Tottenham discovered themselves on a poor run of type, mendacity eighth within the desk and 7 factors behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, an sudden good thing about the lockdown will see Kane’s restoration following six months off with a critical hamstring damage – however Robinson believes the participant will have to be fastidiously managed by head coach Mourinho in the course of the condensed 9 recreation run-in.

0:55 Harry Kane says having solely the Premier League to deal with may work in Tottenham’s favour Harry Kane says having solely the Premier League to deal with may work in Tottenham’s favour

“You have to worry whether Harry Kane can play two or three games a week, whether he can play 90 minutes on a Saturday and then have to wait again for the following Saturday to play another 90 minutes,” Paul Robinson solely advised Sky Sports News.

“It will be all about how Jose (Mourinho) manages the scenario as a result of you possibly can’t anticipate a participant whose been out after that size of time to find a way to come again and play three video games an week with all of the calls for Premier League soccer places on you.

“Managers are going to have to be very conscious and acutely aware as to how they man-manage their gamers health, accidents and squad rotation.

“Squad rotation in particular is going to be huge in the next three or four weeks with the amount of games – training is going to be minimal so it’s going to be all about preparation and recovery.”

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

2:49 Here’s a reminder of a few of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to this point…. and there is not lengthy to wait till it is again! Here’s a reminder of a few of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to this point…. and there is not lengthy to wait till it is again!

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s main soccer broadcaster, will make 25 video games accessible ‘free to air’ – together with Everton vs Liverpool on the primary full weekend again – for everybody within the UK to take pleasure in.

Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely stay on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches will be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of stay sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season will be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

To have a good time the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will additionally launch a number of progressive new options and updates to give followers an much more immersive expertise and share the moments stay with household and buddies on digital platforms.