Jose Mourinho: Tottenham are better than Europa League level | Football News

Jose Mourinho believes Europa League qualification could be the minimum Tottenham deserve after battling through “difficult moments” in 2010 but says “we are better than that”.

Tottenham were 14th in the Premier League when Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November last year, but have climbed into the European places and also have been especially impressive considering that the campaign restarted last month.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have found more points since Mourinho’s appointment, despite key injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Spurs, who are currently seventh, are in a five-way battle for a Europa League spot and face Champions League hopefuls Leicester on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

“I think Spurs would be even better than that without all the problems that we had,” Mourinho said. “No other team had even similar problems.

Tottenham have lost just once considering that the Premier League restarted in June

“In the absolute most difficult moments of the growing season, I was speaking about just surviving to leave us in a position where we could sooner or later fight for that.

“The undeniable fact that we are fourth [in the form table] since my arrival, without [Hugo] Lloris, Harry Kane, [Moussa] Sissoko and Son, is a good reflection of the potential that people have and the work we are doing.

“The minimum we deserve would be to finish ready that keeps us in European football, a competition that is not our level, we are better than that.

“Football is not about what you deserve, it is about what you get. We need to win these two matches now.”

Victory over Leicester and Crystal Palace on the final day will guarantee Tottenham at the very least a seventh-placed finish, that will qualify them for the Europa League so long as rivals Arsenal don’t win the FA Cup.

“In quite a funny way, I’m telling the players: Two more victories to win the Europa League,” Mourinho said.

“I know it’s not like that and the Europa League is really a long competition and has good quality teams, some from the Champions League, which makes it very hard.

“It’s just a feeling to try to motivate the boys because our level is Champions League.

“I’m just attempting to motivate the troops. It’s not possible that Sheffield United, Wolves or Arsenal do have more motivation than us to obtain one of these spots.

“To play in the Europa League is good, you can rotate players and it’s a fantastic experience for younger people who for them, Champions League comes too early.”