Jose Mourinho: The new Tottenham stadium can become a fortress | Football News







Jose Mourinho understands everything about turning arenas into fortresses. For 9 years and 150 matches he stayed unbeaten in the house. He went 77 video games without defeat throughout 2 spells at Chelsea.

Now, considering that football began once again after lockdown, he’s gone unbeaten at the Tottenham HotspurStadium Five video games, 4 of them wins. It’s a long method from those heady days at Stamford Bridge, the San Siro and the Bernabeu, however it’s a start.

So he is positive on Spurs’ opportunities of turning their house into a fortress.

“I think so,” statedMourinho “But we require to do it with the fans. Without them you can produce a sort of fortress, however based upon the tactical side of the video game.

“But, I think with fans, you can do it in a much stronger way because you add the emotional side of the game that only your fans in your stadium can give to you.”

As Liverpool end another Premier League season unbeaten in the house – they have actually now gone 59 without defeat – Jurgen Klopp has Mourinho’s tally in his sights, and arriving will not be simple.

“I think the Premier League is getting into a direction where these unbeaten records are something more and more difficult to achieve because of the level of the teams,” stated the Portuguese.

“But to be strong in the house and to come to completion of each season with an essential variety of points in your pocket from house matches is really essential.

“I think our recent results at home without the fans are important, but we need them back. I can imagine that victory against Arsenal with the stadium full of Tottenham fans. This is the kind of empathy that you can create step by step.”

On Sunday, obviously, Spurs are away, at SelhurstPark After that, it’s a possibility for the gamers to have a short break. Brief enough, however not as short as other clubs.

Mourinho will have Dele Alli at his disposal once again for the last Premier League video game of the season at Selhurst Park

Clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves might be betting as much as another month, depending upon their development inEurope Mourinho isn’t sure whether that’s a downside or not.

“If they are going to get a couple of days [holiday] and after that go once again right away, most likely they have much better conditions to begin the season more powerful than individuals with vacation and a pre- season that is not going to be a pre-season,” he states.

“Because in between the 2nd and 3rd week of pre-season there are worldwide components, so I can rule out it a pre-season for me. I’m going to have the gamers for 10 days or two, then they go to their nationwide group and after that return the week of Premier League the first day.

“So I don’t know who has the advantage. Teams that keep playing or teams that have a break. I really don’t know.”

Mourinho states that having a worldwide break even prior to a ball is started the Premier League next season is “crazy”, however he comprehends why.

“It breaks every training method to have this little pre-season disrupted by gamers going to their nationwide groups. But truthfully it needs to be done and I accept it.

“It’s a unusual sensation for everybody who operates in the various FAs They do not work for numerous months. They do not have a match to bet numerous months. They do not touch their gamers.

“So what we felt with Covid-19 [compared to] what we are feeling now, they didn’t have what we have now. When was their last match? So, they require to work.

“They have lots of people who work in the federations. They need income. They need to play. So, I have to say it’s difficult for me as a club coach, but I have to accept and understand.”

So, compassion for the FA and Gareth Southgate, and appreciation for a previous England supervisor. Roy Hodgson will remain in the adjacent technical location on Sunday – and Jose calls him “the boss”.

“In the end there is always a boss,” he states. “Sir Alex was our employer for several years, now Roy is our employer. It’s a method to lionize to the one who has more experience and remains in the league for a long period of time.

Mourinho shares an accept with Hodgson throughout his time as Manchester United supervisor

” I believe specifically for the more youthful individuals [it’s good] to take a look at the top of the structure and state: ‘He is in charge. He is the one’. And I believe we need to all regard that.

” I like him a lot. I appreciate him. I had a terrific relationship with him when he was the England supervisor and I am so delighted that for another season he has actually reached his goals which next season he will exist once again to be our employer.

“He’s a great person, it’s incredible. He has respect for everybody, so I think ‘the boss’ fits him perfectly.”

Mourinho is 15 years more youthful than Hodgson, and wishes to be around for simply as long. And, it appears, he wishes to do it in the Premier League.

“I know myself very well and I know what I want from my life. I know what football means for me, so there will arrive a time when I’m going to be ‘the boss’.”