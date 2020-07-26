Jose Mourinho targets Champions League return after Tottenham seal Europa League spot | Football News



















Jose Mourinho states he is pleased Tottenham have actually climbed up from 14 th in the league when he took control of as supervisor to complete in 6th with a Europa League location

Tottenham employer Jose Mourinho is eager to get his side back “where we belong” after they sealed Europa League certification with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Spurs were 14 th when the Portuguese took control of in November however he has actually guided them to 6th location after they ended up above Wolves on objective distinction.

It was refrained from doing in design after a nervy make use of Sunday at Selhurst Park, where Harry Kane’s objective was counteracted by Jeffrey Schlupp, with Mourinho confessing he was “ultra pragmatic” after he discovered Wolves were losing at Chelsea.

Mourinho has actually assured to accept the Europa League next season, after 4 years in the Champions League for the club, while wanting to enhance on their Premier League type.

“What we can do of course is improve,” he stated. “When all the gamers are offered we displayed in this last duration where we belong. I do not understand, perhaps in this duration, after lockdown, we ended up 3rd or 4th in the table.

“So that’s where we belong. I wish to have my group, my gamers, not a medical space filled with gamers. I desire a pitch filled with gamers.

“Of course as a team, the main point is to keep our great gamers and after that enhance the team.

Harry Kane commemorate with colleagues Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks after scoring versus Crystal Palace

“Are we going to purchase 10 gamers?No Are we going to purchase gamers for ₤100 m?No We are going to enhance.

“I enjoy working with Steve (Hitchen – Spurs’ chief scout) in this organisation. We are very connected with (chairman) Mr (Daniel) Levy and the board and we’re going to do what is possible to do and hopefully next season we can give it to the fans a very good season.”

Mourinho has actually masterminded a six-game unbeaten go to provide certification, reversing a seven-point space from 6th after a loss at Sheffield United previously this month.

“I think the players deserve,” he stated. “Of course everyone that a person day plays Champions League does not wish to return and play Europa League however (it) was the only thing possible after such a challenging season for the club, for the gamers and in my case likewise for myself.

“But arriving 14th and handling things is not bad at all. I am quite happy next season we play in Europa League and it’s just a question to motivate ourselves for that competition and try to motivate the fans to support us and try to do something beautiful.”