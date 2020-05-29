Jose Mourinho: Spurs boss warns quality of Premier League may not return instantly | Football News





Jose Mourinho is wanting ahead to the return of the Premier League subsequent month

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the Premier League may take some time to sizzling up as soon as it resumes subsequent month.

The league is provisionally set to restart on June 17 after a three-month shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams are stepping up their coaching programmes, this week agreeing the protocols for restricted contact coaching, with additional developments set to come back into play quickly.

But with solely three weeks till the large kick-off – and uncertainty across the chance of friendlies – Mourinho has warned followers not to anticipate the premier product straightaway.

“We’re going to make sure that progressively we’re going to arrive on matchday one and be ready,” mentioned the Portuguese, who confirmed fit-again quartet Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn would all be concerned involved coaching on Monday.

“We say prepared however you take a look at the Bundesliga and we are able to really feel a distinction in quality and depth between the primary match and the third match.

“When you noticed Bayern towards Dortmund within the third match you are feeling instantly, ‘wow that is a correct match’.

“I feel the identical will occur [here]. Teams are going to progressively attain the extent which is what occurs in regular pre-season.

“It’s very difficult for teams to arrive at the first game of the season on August 7 or 10 and is really in the top.

“So let’s go step-by-step and of course we wish to be prepared, able to combat for factors, however we wish to give enjoyable to individuals, give pleasure to Tottenham followers, to offer good matches to everybody who loves soccer all over the world.”

