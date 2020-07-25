Jose Mourinho says Tottenham would make Premier League top four with more matches | Football News





Jose Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in November

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side would have actually completed in the Premier League top four “without problems” had actually the season been a “couple of matches” longer.

Spurs have actually been on great kind given that the department resumed last month, winning 5, drawing 2 and losing among their 7 video games to reach seventh in the table and within reach of an area in next season’s Europa League.

They sit 5 points back from fourth-placed Chelsea entering into the last round of components, and Mourinho is positive that his side’s momentum would have actually seen them close that space had actually there been more video games staying.

“If I take the focus a little bit away and I look to the global picture,” Mourinho informed the club’s site.

Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 in their penultimate video game of the Premier League season

” I take a look at it with the sensation that we need to have a couple more matches to play, due to the fact that the group remains in an excellent minute, it’s strong, has no injuries.

“And my feeling is in normal conditions we would fill top four without problems, and probably we didn’t need much more than a couple more matches to do that.”

Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November with Spurs 14 th in the table 12 matches into the season and has actually managed a progressive enhancement regardless of dealing with injuries to crucial gamers, consisting of captain Harry Kane.

C Palace vs Tottenham Live on

Spurs face Crystal Palace on Sunday understanding that a win will suffice to protect them a Europa League area if Wolves stop working to win at Chelsea, who require an indicate protect their location in next season’s Champions League.

“The way the season started, with all the problems that we had, it was really hard to better than what we are doing, but we can look after that and say lots of positives for next season,” Mourinho stated.

“When we are all ready, we can be a very strong team. When we have certain principles of play very automatic, we can have a very, very strong competitive base and we look forward to next season.”

