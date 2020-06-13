Jose Mourinho says Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums | Football News



















1:12



Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are most likely to be affected by having less fans at games when the league resumes

Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are likely to be suffering from the lack of fans at games once the league resumes

Jose Mourinho has emphasised the importance of his Tottenham players being employed to empty stadiums because they prepare to resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Friday Night Football.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Norwich in an agreeable at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday because they got a feel for playing minus the backing of these fans, with the match divided into four periods of 30 minutes to give more players the chance to get some meaningful time on the pitch.

“It was a good training session,” Mourinho told the club’s website. “We needed minutes, we needed to know the feeling of playing here without our supporters and to have this workout with still another Premier League team is the greatest thing.

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham must get used to their ‘new reality’

“We have to adapt to this new reality, that is what we tried to do, to have an atmosphere of having fun with an empty stadium.

“The points are there to fight for, and with or without fans, the points are there on the pitch and ourselves and United will have to fight for them.”

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn were all involved, having recovered from injuries during the shutdown.

“We decided to mix them and to give almost the same amount of minutes to everyone,” Mourinho said. “We did not want any players to be to the limits of fatigue and undoubtedly nobody played the four periods…

0:36 Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will be needing to be looked after once the Premier League returns – particularly those like Harry Kane that are returning after injury Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says players will need to be cared for when the Premier League returns – especially those like Harry Kane who are returning after injury

“What we focus on tactically we do in the training ground but the match was a lot more about competing, getting minutes, intensity and it is very important to do it and to have this the other day without any injuries.

“We all know that in these first matches, and in the friendlies, there’s also the risk of getting some injuries.”

What shape are Tottenham in for restart?

0:55 Harry Kane says having only the Premier League to focus on can work in Tottenham’s favour Harry Kane says having only the Premier League to focus on can work in Tottenham’s favour

Tottenham – on the trunk foot when football was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic – have plenty of work to do to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Spurs are eighth in the dining table, seven points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea, and four behind Manchester United in fifth place, which is also set to be a Champions League slot given Manchester City’s current ban, pending the outcome of these appeal.

On the facial skin of it, their nine-game run in looks less daunting than it might, with only Manchester United – their first game go on Sky Sports behind closed doors on June 19 – and arch-rivals Arsenal their conventional top opponents remaining.

But additionally they face Champions League-chasing Leicester, Sheffield United, who are deservedly in the hunt for Europe, and two sides battling against relegation in Bournemouth and still another local rival in West Ham.

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

1:16 Andreas Pereira insists Manchester United are looking sharp ahead of their Premier League return because they prepare to face Tottenham Andreas Pereira insists Manchester United are searching sharp in front of their Premier League get back as they prepare to face Tottenham

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be produced freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, can make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend right back – for everybody in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games once the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports ahead of the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will undoubtedly be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to engage in the get back of live sport.

To celebrate the get back of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans a much more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.