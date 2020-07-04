Jose Mourinho says Tottenham finishing outside top six not the end of the world | Football News





Tottenham have picked up four points in three games since the restart

Jose Mourinho insists finishing outside the top six is not the end of the world and may provide a catalyst for positive change for Tottenham in the years ahead.

Tottenham host 11th-placed Everton, survive Monday Night Football, in a fixture which has emerged as an unlikely six-pointer with the Toffees able to leapfrog Spurs with victory in north London.

Mourinho’s side are ninth heading into what looks like a must-win fixture if Spurs are to mount a significant challenge for a Champions League place, particularly with all of the teams immediately above them for action before the Everton game.

Tottenham have finished in the top six in each of the last 11 seasons, and asked if Spurs are able to keep that run going, Mourinho said: “I believe, however it is also possible that does not happen. And if that does not happen it is not the end of the world. If that does not happen, it is probably the beginning of a fresh world because things change.

“Change for you, change for other clubs. The squads they change. The motivations they change, the group dynamic changes. The group that possibly was strong 10 years is ago is not strong anymore. A person that was in the maximum of his motivation is not anymore and vice-versa.

“It is also possible that we aren’t getting into a top-six position.

“And if that takes place of course we have to consider it not smiling, but we must look at it with optimism and appear at it with a specialist profile of next season has to vary.

“Because if you analyse Tottenham for instance last year, just how many matches did Tottenham win away from home? When I arrived I think it absolutely was almost annually without an away victory.

“If it happens (finishing outside of the top six), it happens but we don’t want it to happen and we are going to fight for it not to happen.”

Alli suffers hamstring setback

Dele Alli was overlooked of the starting fall into line aginst Sheffield United within midweek

Dele Alli is an uncertainty for Tottenham’s clash together with Everton following picking up the hamstring injuries in teaching.

The England global, who has a brief history of this kind of problems, acquired the problem on Saturday, but Jose Mourinho will not realize if he may be suit.

“Something today in training with Dele Alli,” Mourinho stated. “I don’t believe it’s large. I avoid really know what it really is.

“The bad factor of push conference 48 hours prior to a game is also a training session down the road.

“Hamstring, which is some thing he’s experienced problems with within the previous, even in there is much surprise, and is usually something that can make the healthcare department think it over.

“We all think that it’s nothing important. If you ask me in this moment I think he will be available but I don’t know.”

