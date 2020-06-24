Jose Mourinho rejects rift with Tanguy Ndombele despite Tottenham midfielder not warming up during win over West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has played down suggestions of a rift with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, after failing to use him in the 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Ndombele did not feature in last Friday’s draw with Manchester United, and despite meeting up with Mourinho during lockdown that landed the pair in trouble for breaking the government’s regulations, reports have suggested a concern has developed between player and manager.

Ndombele did not even warm up during the 2-0 win over West Ham, which came because of a Tomas Soucek own goal and Harry Kane137th goal in his 200th Premier League appearance for the club.





But reports in France that suggested Ndombele had told Mourinho that he no further wished to play for spurs were quickly dismissed by the Portuguese, who said that he remains committed to the north London club because they chase a Champions League-qualifying position.

“No. On the bench was Tanguy, (Ryan) Sessegnon, Toby (Alderweireld), (Jan) Vertonghen, Gedson (Fernandes) and they did not play,” Mourinho said.

“That’s football. For me there is nothing. I had attacking players on the bench, Lamela and Bergwijn. Two great players to create on and Winks to provide us more consistency.

“This situation of the five changes, some people maybe think that you need to use all five changes. You do not have to do it. You have the probabilities to do it.

“I felt that the team was fine. I never believed that 2-0 was a completely safe result simply because they were trying everything plus one goal could change hawaii of mind and give them the motivation in the ultimate minutes therefore i decided to keep carefully the team stable and three changes was enough.

“You know, it’s not just him. I attempt to do the very best for my team. I cannot start the game with 12 or 13 players, I attempt to do the very best for the team.

“Sometimes I apologise to my players that are not my first choice because I feel their work in training deserves something more than I give but I have to do my job the best I can and I felt for these two matches I didn’t need him.”

While Ndombele, the club’s record signing, is struggling for minutes, that is not a problem for Kane, who shirked off scrutiny over his performance against Manchester United on Friday with a trademark goal, coolly slotting past Lukasz Fabianski.

Mourinho was forced to create an impassioned rebuttal of claims that his type of play would not see Kane score goals prior to the match, listing the scoring records of of his former strikers.

But there is little chance of Kane not scoring whatever the tactics and Mourinho’s pre-match prediction came true.

“I said before the game I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry Kane scores,” he said.

“Is that fundamental for me? No. It is fundamental for the team. 2-0 killed the game. It’s good for Harry, of course for the reason that strikers, their happiness originates from team victories but also from numbers and goals they score.

“It was excellent for him but better still for us.

“It is extremely, very good for him and the fact that he scored within the last minutes is very important. For him to be so strong in the last round to be so cool in front of Fabianksi shows he could be in the right way.

“For us it was no panic. For us the main thing was a good reaction to the surgery. When the reaction from the surgery is good everything will come and he will score goals from us.”

Spurs had an objective ruled out for offside by VAR’s perpendicular lines however they were perhaps lucky not to see Soucek’s 64th-minute own goal not chalked off after it did actually hit Davinson Sanchez’s arm in the build-up.

It sent West Ham on the road to a second defeat from two of the restart, which Kane’s late goal sealed, and they could possibly be in underneath two if Bournemouth pick up points on Wednesday.

But boss David Moyes accused the VAR official of a dereliction of duty for failing continually to rule out Spurs’ first goal.

“Would there be uproar if it was ruled out?” Moyes said. “I thought that every ball that hit an arm and resulted in a goal was to be chalked off.

“If this is the rule, I was worried that I only had two quick looks at it and it’s positively hit his arm so that it shouldn’t have counted.

“I am asking who’s it making that decision? We scored a really good goal in the 90th minute at Sheffield United and the boy claimed it was handball and we couldn’t believe it.

“Do I think it is a good rule? No I don’t. Whoever it was on VAR tonight, didn’t do his job right because he didn’t abide by the rules we were told we are supposed to play to.”

