Jose Mourinho praises Harry Kane for goal and performance in win over West Ham: ‘Better headlines, better feeling’

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has expressed his happiness at Harry Kane scoring for the very first time since the Premier League’s get back.

England striker Kane failed to discover the net in Spurs’ first game right back against Manchester United, but sealed the win for his side against West Ham on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham took the lead in north London through a Tomas Soucek own goal before Kane slotted past Lukasz Fabianski in the 82nd minute to produce it 2-0.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“I’m happy for him,” Mourinho said after the match. “He worked a great deal and I’m happy for him because, again, better headlines and a better feeling for him.

“He worked phenomenal during this period, even in lockdown – he did amazing work in his house to recover and then with us to get in the condition to help the team, which he is doing.”

Watch more

Earlier in the week, Mourinho defended his player from criticism by Arsenal legend Paul Merson, and the Portuguese felt Kane proved his quality with his finish.

“It’s minute 85 or 88, fatigued, and however he had the ability, he had the will to go, and then in front of the keeper. I used to say that the tired player misses most of the time, and facing Fabianski, he was Harry – he didn’t miss.

“He’s coming back. He’s coming back, step by step.”

Spurs thought that they had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time when Son Heung-min fired a shot past Fabianski and into the bottom corner, however the South Korea international was found to own been offside by a VAR check. Mourinho took encouragement from the time scale in which Son netted, however, even though the finish failed to count.

“I told the players at half-time, if they thought about the last five minutes of the first half, that’s the way,” that he said. ”Because in the last 5 minutes we created more than in the first 40. In the final five we intensified – more movement, more dynamic, we score a ‘goal’ and Lucas [Moura] had a big chance, too.

“So in the second half we knew the way to take action, and our bench was rich to helping to change when we had a need to score. When you have a rich bench, it’s easier.

“I’m happy with lots of things today. First of all the result, obviously, then the clean sheet – two matches, one goal conceded on a penalty means something for us. The team is more solid, the players have less doubt, the collective work is better. And then we played against a team with a coach with a lot of experience that organises his team in a very difficult way for us.”

Mourinho also addressed the unusual nature of the Premier League’s schedule amid the competition’s get back from a coronavirus-enforced three-month suspension.

“I’m going to be honest and I want to tell something that I’m going to say the opposite in a couple of weeks. I don’t think it’s fair for West Ham in the future here with 24 hours less than us, especially through this period where in actuality the physical conditioning is not the very best. I think for them to own 24 hours less just isn’t nice, the exact same way that it’s maybe not nice for us once we have three matches in six days and we end that cycle playing against Arsenal.

“Before we started, I had experience of my friends in the Portuguese league, in the German league, in the Spanish league, and tried to get feelings from them. Many of them said that sometimes they only realise the significance of the overall game when the game finishes, because during the game sometimes it may feel type of a friendly.

“And I told the guys at half-time, it’s as simple as that. If we don’t win this game, forget the Champions League fight and focus on the Europa league fight. So if we want to fight still for Champions League with the remaining seven matches, today was win or win.”