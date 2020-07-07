Jose Mourinho praises ‘beautiful’ spat between Lloris and Son

The two Spurs players had to be separated as they walked off the pitch at half-time after goalkeeper Lloris had seemingly criticized Son for perhaps not doing his defensive work.
An incensed Lloris pushed the South Korean international since the players made their way off the pitch, with teammates being forced to usher Son down the tunnel.
The pair then emerged for the next half appearing to have settled their differences and embraced each other at the full-time whistle.
“It’s beautiful,” Mourinho said following the game. “If you want to blame somebody for that, it’s me, because I was critical of my boys, because they are perhaps not critical enough with themselves, with each other.
“It’s something extremely important for the team to cultivate and for that you need to demand from one another and be strong personalities.
“A team of nice boys, the only thing they can win is the Fair Play Cup, which is something that I never won, and I am not interested in.”
‘No problem at all’
A fortunate own-goal from defender Michael Keane was enough to hand Tottenham the conquer Everton in a otherwise dire encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs, who were coming off the trunk of a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United, now move up to eighth in the dining table in a late bid for European football next season.
French international Lloris said that the incident with Son was just “part of football” and said they had shifted.
“There is no problem at all. There is a lot of respect between him and myself,” he told BBC Sport after the game.