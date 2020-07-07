Jose Mourinho praises ‘beautiful’ spat between Lloris and Son

The two Spurs players had to be separated as they walked off the pitch at half-time after goalkeeper Lloris had seemingly criticized Son for perhaps not doing his defensive work.

An incensed Lloris pushed the South Korean international since the players made their way off the pitch, with teammates being forced to usher Son down the tunnel.

The pair then emerged for the next half appearing to have settled their differences and embraced each other at the full-time whistle.

“It’s beautiful,” Mourinho said following the game. “If you want to blame somebody for that, it’s me, because I was critical of my boys, because they are perhaps not critical enough with themselves, with each other.