Jose Mourinho left fuming with VAR after Tottenham are denied penalty at Bournemouth | Football News

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho states that ‘everybody in the world’ could observe that Josh King’s foul about Harry Kane was a penalty after their side received 0-0 with Bournemouth

Jose Mourinho’s disappointment with Michael Oliver carried on after typically the VAR standard chose never to award Tottenham a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Mourinho has been critical associated with Oliver’s selection to exclude Lucas Moura’s goal at Sheffield United last week plus the same person decided in opposition to giving Spurs an early spot-kick at typically the Vitality Stadium.

Harry Kane looked to be plainly pushed inside the back by Josh King in the fourth minute, but referee Paul Tierney waved away the strong appeals and VAR Oliver chose never to change your decision.

A bemused Mourinho said “everyone in the world” knew it absolutely was a penalty except the person who is furthermore set to take control of Tottenham’s next video game, the n . London derby against Arsenal, which is go on Sy Sports on Sunday (kick-off some.30pm)

“The game had the most important moment – you know when, you know who – and I don’t want to say anything more in relation to that because everyone knows and I don’t need to say much more. Everybody knows,” Mourinho mentioned on Sky Sports.

“The similar referee which was the VAR against Sheffield United. In the world, we all know that is a penalty. And My answer is everybody, After all everybody. It’s not just my estimation, everyone on earth, everybody knows which is a penalty. And when I say every person, I say every person, everybody.

“I feel not saying Harry Kane scores 100 per cent associated with his fines, but it is extremely very high. Normally at second five we might be earning 1-0 in opposition to a staff in trouble, I believe the game will be completely different.

“Like Sheffield, the man of the match was not one of the players. But at Sheffield I could blame myself and the players, today I could not do that.”

In photos: Should Spurs have had a new penalty?

Harry Kane denied a new penalty after a push coming from Josh King

‘Anywhere else within the pitch from the foul’

Analysis from Sky Sports’ Roy Keane:

“Anywhere otherwise on the message it’s a bad.

“If you look, King’s caught inappropriate side. It’s a typical striker not focusing properly and when you look at Kane from the lovely little bit of movement. It’s dropping on to his brain. It’s not as if he’s to reach this.

“I can see the reason why Mourinho’s unhappy. There are certain choices, when you have played the sport, you don’t need to seem at 20 times. To me, body fat doubt, from the penalty.

“I’m amazed by the decision.”

‘Mourinho is appropriate to complain’

Former Manchester United defense Patrice Evra agreed with Keane’s examination in the Sky Sports facilities…

“It’s a clear penalty. We’ve obtained the VAR, we’ve got every thing, and the referee will get aside with that will. At the final of the video game we’ll observe Mourinho going on about the penalty, but he is right.

“How could you not offer a penalty? I believe the referee should go residence in a taxi cab. In each different placement on the message this is a bad. Why since it is inside the container are happened giving a penalty?

“For me, it’s a penalty.”

Jose: We lacked sharpness

Kane is left frustrated after his side’s 0-0 attract at Bournemouth

Spurs could have carried out with typically the tonic of your early objective as they still did not have an individual shot about target in opposition to a staff who had conceded nine objectives in their latter games.

Ironically, it absolutely was Oliver who else saved all of them from shedding the game because the VAR standard correctly eliminated Callum Wilson’s late objective after this flicked King’s hand along the way into the bottom part corner.

A goalless draw does indeed little to aid Tottenham’s Europa League desires, which could successfully be above if they drop to Arsenal on Sunday.

Lucas Moura cuts a new dejected number at fulltime

“The performance was not good enough, but good enough to win,” Mourinho extra. “I feel not expressing a strong efficiency or a razor-sharp one nevertheless good enough in order to win.

“In a means, they amazed us with the way they performed, since Bournemouth were inside the Premier League I avoid remember all of them playing how they did, nevertheless that is a choice for them since they have a stage they needed. But I believe we were not necessarily sharp, i was dominant right behind, it was a simple game right behind but then not enough sharpness within attacking locations.

“I made changes, I think the changes helped improve the game in the last part of the game, but we didn’t score goals and you don’t win when you don’t score goals.”