Jose Mourinho: I was unselfish when Inter Milan won Champions League | Football News





Jose Mourinho made historical past when he took Inter Milan to the Champions League title in 2010

Jose Mourinho says his unselfishness was the important thing to Inter Milan successful the Champions League title 10 years in the past at present.

In Madrid on May 22, 2010, Mourinho’s Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-Zero to finish a treble – together with Serie A and the Coppa Italia – and develop into solely the fifth supervisor in historical past to win Europe’s prime membership competitors with two totally different golf equipment.

Having already collected two items of silverware that season, the Portuguese coach mentioned the deciding think about beating Bayern was that he was solely centered on how essential it was to his gamers – to not himself.

“In the final against Bayern Munich, there hasn’t been a single moment when I thought about myself,” Mourinho, the present Tottenham Hotspur supervisor, instructed Sky Sports News.

“I never thought ‘if we win, I will get my hands on my second Champions League’. I never thought ‘if we lift the cup, I will win the FIFA Manager of the year”. I by no means thought of myself. My thoughts was at all times absolutely centered on bringing pleasure to others.

“For me it was all about the meaning that the cup had for chairman Massimo Moratti, for club captain and legend Javier Zanetti, for all the players, for the fans. For me it was all about being unselfish. I could not be selfish.

Mourinho says it was extra essential to win the Champions League for individuals resembling Inter chairman Massimo Moratti than for himself

“That is why I felt so particular. I felt particular as a result of regardless that it was an important second in my carreer too, I managed to maintain being humble and calm. I was paying extra consideration to others’ reactions than mine. It was a good looking feeling as a result of these guys had this impact and energy on me.

“I have heard them many times saying I was very important to them, leaving a lifetime mark in their personal experiences. But I want to see it in another way. They were the ones, important to me.”