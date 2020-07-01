Jose Mourinho hopeful Eric Dier will sign new Tottenham deal | Football News





Eric Dier has played every minute of Tottenham’s matches since the restart

Jose Mourinho says he wants Eric Dier to stay at Tottenham, and believes the player and chairman Daniel Levy want him to sign a new deal.

The 26-year-old has played atlanta divorce attorneys minute of both of Spurs’ matches since the Premier League resumed last month, and has been part of a defence that has conceded just one single goal because time.

However, the England international’s contract is a result of expire by the end of next season, and reports in the English media have suggested his six-year spell in north London might be coming to a finish.

But speaking before Tottenham’s match away to Sheffield United on Thursday – survive Sky Sports Premier League – Mourinho says that he wants Dier to engage in his squad in the long term, saying: “Mr Levy tells me he wants Eric to sign a new contract and Eric informs me he is significantly more than happy here.

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham Live on

“He is more than pleased with his situation, especially since he feels that we have a certain idea for him and the team. He tells me he wants quite definitely to stay, and so i hope they are able to find an agreement.

“I am trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team, it’s because I’m waiting for the player to stay with us.”

Mourinho also suggested that he expects Dier to flee punishment from the FA as that he continues to await a verdict following his charge for misconduct in April.

The charge pertains to an incident after Spurs’ FA Cup exit as a result of Norwich in March, which saw Dier climb in to the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and seemingly confront supporters.

It is nearly four months considering that the incident, but Mourinho implied the fact that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi had not been charged by the FA for appearing to grab the throat of Brighton striker Neal Maupay last month means Dier will also avoid a ban.

Brighton’s Neal Maupay goes down clutching his throat after a clash with Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi last month

Asked when that he expects the FA to achieve a verdict in relation to Dier’s case, Mourinho said: “I believe they made the decision when Guendouzi grabbed the other guy by his neck. I think the decision was made in that moment.

“What do you want me to expect?”

Mourinho: Spurs do not need huge investment

Mourinho also shed some light on Tottenham’s plans for the delayed transfer window at the end of the season by insisting they don’t need “huge investment” in their squad.

After reaching the Champions League final last season, Spurs are seventh in the Premier League, and so are nine points outside the top four with seven matches left to play.

But Mourinho does not think missing out on Champions League football will affect Spurs’ plans in the transfer market, saying: “That is normal that a team qualifying or not qualifying for the Champions League makes a difference when it comes to the economy.

“The two good stuff are that Mr Levy wants what I want – what the fans want – that is to win football matches and to make an effort to win trophies.

Mourinho says Daniel Levy wants exactly like he does for Tottenham – “to win football matches and also to try to win trophies”

“The 2nd is that individuals do not need many players, we don’t need huge investment. That’s not our profile as a club, with or without COVID[-19], with or without Champions League. I believe we will manage to improve our squad.”

Mourinho also claimed that he wouldn’t normally be disappointed if Tottenham only qualified for the Europa League this season – despite saying winning your competition “would be a big disappointment for me” when in charge of Chelsea seven years back.

Mourinho – who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs’ manager in November – said: “If you told me I start the growing season with zero points, like everybody else, and in the end of the season, I will be not in a Champions League spot, I would say disappointing.

Mourinho dismissed the Europa League when responsible for Chelsea in 2013, but won your competition with Manchester United four years later

“If I put myself in my own day one and where my team was, sufficient reason for everything that happened after that, I might say I might not be disappointed. The situation was incredible.

“But we intend to fight until we can. One objective may be the points and the dining table, but we can not forget the objective of doing work for the future, doing work for next season.

“We just want to play and see where we are at the end of the season. When the season is finished, we know that a couple of weeks later we are starting the pre-season, and then is the moment to fight.”