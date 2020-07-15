Jose Mourinho has asked why other managers are not questioned on team selection | Football News





Jose Mourinho was asked about Steven Bergwijn after his impact from the bench

Jose Mourinho has once again defended his team selections and asked why other managers like Frank Lampard and Jurgen Klopp are not questioned on the same choices.

The Tottenham manager has frequently been quizzed on Tanguy Ndombele’s insufficient starts with the club record signing in and out of the team since his arrival in July, at a disadvantage again on Wednesday through injury when Tottenham won at Newcastle.

Steven Bergwijn was the latest player Mourinho was asked about – having made an instantaneous impact when he came on to aid Harry Kane’s first goal – but turned defensive when questioned about what the winger has to do to help make the starting XI.

He said: “Look, that is clearly a question you normally do to me nevertheless, you do not do to Frank Lampard, to Jurgen Klopp, to Pep [Guardiola], to all the coaches of the big clubs with big players.

“Frank Lampard plays [Christian] Pulisic, you don’t ask him why he does not start [Callum] Hudson-Odoi or something. When Pep Guardiola plays somebody and Bernardo Silva is on the bench, there is a constant ask about Bernardo Silva.

“It looks like I will be the sole guy that has to play 15 players from the start, or I am the only guy who doesn’t have the best to have good players on the bench. If I start with Bergwijn today, you’d now be asking me what Lucas [Moura] has to do to begin, what [Heung-Min] Son has to do to begin.

“They have to do nothing. They need to be team players and team players are player that start that go on the bench, that come set for half-an-hour, which come in for 1 minute.

“How many times has Nuno [Espirito Santo] left [Adama] Traore on the bench to win matches within the last 30 minutes. You do not ask Nuno why Traore is on the bench and why he’s playing [Diogo] Jota or [Daniel] Podence or [Leander] Dendoncker. It’s just me.

“So he doesn’t have to do anything else, he’s a team player. He plays for Tottenham and if Tottenham wants to try and compete against the best teams, Tottenham cannot have 11 good players, they need more and we’ll have them on the bench.”

‘We needed yet another automatic reaction’

Harry Kane scored twice, together with his first coming soon after Newcastle’s equaliser

Tottenham produced another quick response to conceding on Wednesday, with Harry Kane scoring the first of his two goals shortly after Matt Ritchie’s impressive equaliser.

It echoed an identical response from Sunday’s north London derby win when Heung-Min Son – who scored Spurs’ opener at St James’ Park – equalised minutes after Alexandre Lacazette had put Arsenal ahead.

Mourinho noted the similarities, saying: “Against Arsenal, it had been a bit of exactly the same. We conceded and next, the reaction was automatic and I do believe it’s things you need.

Heung-min Son celebrates with Giovanni Lo Celso after his goal

“I don’t like to cover things from the players, I attempt to always be very honest using them even if it’s something they do not like, and I am an excellent motivator but I told them ‘I am aware you are tired and I know you only have energy in your brain, not in your legs. Your body is dead, your brain is not which is there you need to go and acquire your energy’ and I do believe the players were fantastic in this.

“I am so happy that no injuries are coming because it wouldn’t be a surprise for me with the players who are playing nearly every minute of each and every game. 12 more days then finally they have any occasion and hopefully we have the ability to get a Europa League spot.

“It was the fourth match with two days among and to have the ability to do 10 points in these four matches is what keeps us in the fight [for the Europa League].”

Kane notched up his 200th club career goal in the victory, and took to Twitter following the game saying it was ‘on to the next 200’.

Speaking about the striker, Mourinho added: “He’s a young guy. If you feel 200 goals at this age with the remaining years he has in front of him, it is very normal that he speaks about going for 200 more. He is a fantastic player, a top goalscorer, he’s young and he has a lot in front of him. So I’m with him, let’s go for 200 more.”

Bruce: We’re right down to the bare bones

Newcastle have struggled with injuries through the season and picked up two more against Tottenham, with Fabian Schar dislocating his shoulder and the influential Allan Saint-Maximin also injured with the last kick of the game.

Steve Bruce also confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles has undergone an ankle operation and says his squad is right down to the bare bones for the final two games of the season.

In his post-match press conference, that he said: “That’s the problem we face aswell with the turnaround being so quick, we’ve got to even look at being ready for next season.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar went off with a dislocated shoulder

“Fabian Schar has gone away to hospital with what we think is really a dislocation of the shoulder, Jamaal Lascelles had a procedure on his ankle yesterday so due to that, it’s been extremely tough. We think [Saint-Maximin’s] nicked his calf so that is clearly a problem too.

“We’re down to the bare bones and to have eight or nine people missing is awful.”

When asked if a number of the injury worries is right down to the number of games in a quick space of that time period, Bruce answered: “Certainly it benefits the larger team who are able to make five or six changes and the strength doesn’t change.

“We haven’t got that luxury just yet nevertheless when Schar covers and regrettably dislocates his shoulder, and arguably the 2 fittest boys on our books, Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden nick a hamstring, then it’s a consequence of players playing tired and not recovering enough.

“It’s a frustration but we knew that the schedule was hectic so we’ll batten down the hatches and try and finish as high as we can.”