Jose Mourinho exclusive: I want to see my Tottenham against Arsenal | Football News







Jose Mourinho had been watching about as a Sky Sports pundit at the Emirates Stadium over the last north London derby within September. His analysis, both side of the chaotic 2-2 draw, incorporated a rapport of Arsenal’s attack and also a word regarding caution within the changing hormone balance at Tottenham.

“Maybe some of the boys want something different,” he surmised.

His comments demonstrated prescient because Tottenham’s time of year started to unravel. But even can not have forecasted that he would certainly inherit individuals dilemmas himself just a few weeks afterwards, and that he will be taking his / her seat inside the dugout, as opposed to the studio, next time the two edges met.

The intervening months have never been uncomplicated.

Tottenham are small closer to the Champions League locations than we were holding when Mourinho took over within November. They have just won a pair of their final eight Premier League game titles. Thursday’s goalless draw along with Bournemouth had been just the most recent performance to invite examination.

They will need to show significant improvement about that laboured showing in the Vitality Stadium when Arsenal visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, but an embattled Mourinho is really a dangerous a single and it is with regard to precisely of which reason this could be his / her kind of video game.

The derby, however overwhelming given current form, is surely an opportunity for Mourinho to quieten his authorities and perhaps actually puncture the particular optimism close to what Mikel Arteta has been doing at the opposite end of the Seven Sisters Road. Rivalries possess often delivered the best from Mourinho’s clubs and the importance of this you are not misplaced on your pet.

“When I am in a club, I like to be one of them and I like to feel what my people feel,” he shows Sky Sports. “It’s a fresh feeling for myself when I move coming from club to club, nevertheless I understand that experience very, very quickly. I would certainly say that the minute I set my feet in a golf club for the first time, I learn that automatically.

“So indeed, I was among them. In this case, one of us, which can be Tottenham individuals. What is very important for the followers is important to me.

When you happen to be a player or even a coach of a specific team, that cannot you should be a job to suit your needs. You need to have a sense of obligation towards the people that love your current club Jose Mourinho

“When I go to a derby as Inter manager, I know what it indicates for them. When I move as Real Madrid office manager, I understand what it means on their behalf. And whenever I move as Tottenham manager, I know what it indicates for them.

“They could count on myself to possess exactly the same emotions, the same wish and the similar passion they have. When you happen to be a player or even a coach of a specific team, that cannot you should be a job to suit your needs. You need to have a sense of obligation and an obligation towards the people that love your current club.

“For me, my club, my passion, my love, is the club where I am. In this moment, if you ask me if I know how important it is for Tottenham fans to look at their biggest rivals, then of course I know it and of course I share it.”

It is worth recalling ahead of Sunday’s game of which, while Tottenham’s recent problems have presented little confidence, some of Mourinho’s most remarkable victories came within derbies played in similar conditions.

Mourinho brought Man Utd to the 3-2 conquer Man City at the Etihad Stadium within 2018

You just have to appear back to Manchester United’s 3-2 conquer Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium within April 2018 for the most current example. But it was his / her first derby as an office manager, a 3-0 win with regard to Benfica more than Sporting Lisbon in December 2000, of which shaped his / her attitude toward them.

Mourinho recalls it having a smile.

“It was a moment where Benfica was really living a difficult moment and Sporting were the champion,” that he says. “We were going to the match with the whole country thinking that the champion would dominate the derby, but we won, and we won in such a fantastic way.”

He would certainly leave his post days later – only 3 months after his appointment – when Benfica’s recently-elected president rejected his demand for a new contract, but Mourinho departed having learnt how to galvanise an outfitting room, exactly how to victory in the face of difficulty, and how to harness the particular emotion adjoining a derby.

It set the particular tone for your managerial job that has adopted, but 20 years about at Tottenham, he is however to accept the same win-at-all-costs mentality to a golf club which, for all those its unquestionable progress below Mauricio Pochettino, has not felt silverware within over a ten years.

I want the team to be an expression of the particular coach will be. When that occurs, that’s whenever you feel, ‘This is really my team’ Jose Mourinho

Mourinho mentioned he was “disturbed” by Tottenham’s lack of wish in their alliance against Sheffield United a week ago, and while this individual saw indicators progress within their 1-0 conquer Everton, explaining the on-pitch altercation among Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son because “beautiful” later on, there was small to really like about the overall performance at Bournemouth.

What, then, does indeed he want to see from his / her players against Arsenal?

“My attitude,” this individual answers.

“I want the team to be an expression of the particular coach will be. When that occurs, that’s whenever you feel, ‘This will be really my team.’

“This is something that is just not a little finger click. It’s a process. But if you have of which feeling which it is your team even though you lose complements – as you will always shed matches – then that is when you are really happy.”

Mourinho’s mentality appears unchanged, but is he worried by the changing profile of the modern footballer? His best teams, in his first spell at Chelsea and at Inter Milan, were stacked with grizzled characters who would run through walls for him. Are players wired in the same way now?

“The world changes, society changes, young people change,” he says.

“Everything changes and there is no way back. But we have to adapt to the new world. We have to adapt to the new football that, I keep saying, is not on the pitch, it’s the new football outside the pitch.

“We need to adapt to it, but when we believe strongly in something, we cannot give up and just play the safe side of it, just by saying that these are new times.

“When you really believe in something, you have to fight for it.”

Mourinho was working as a pundit during the last north London derby

Mourinho’s playing style is a major point of contention among supporters – Spurs have averaged only two shots on target per game since the Premier League restart – but there will be few complaints on that front if they are able to fight their way to a winning result on Sunday and Mourinho is adamant that the side will be a different proposition next season.

“To come mid-season to a team in this situation is not easy,” he says.

“I think it’s good, in relation to next season, because it helps you to prepare.

“But for the moment it’s not a very easy situation, especially for myself as this is only the second time I have done it in my career.”

It’s not just Mourinho who will be taking charge of his first north London derby on Sunday. Arteta – at 38, only a year older than Mourinho when he started his managerial career at Benfica – took the Arsenal job a month after Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs. The two sides are now only separated by a single point in the Premier League table.

“I think it’s a similar process to us,” says Mourinho. “A coach that comes mid:season, trying to do things now that help the team to get a position in the table but that he can also transfer to the next season.

“So when they change system, when they go with four at the back or five, when they go with two in the middle or three, when they go with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang as a nine or about the left, I think it’s a normal process of a team in this situation.

“Lately, they have found a way of playing that has given them very good results and I think this is the kind of feeling that a manager likes to have, because then probably the manager says, ‘Okay, this is working and it’s something that I must keep for the future.’ I think you have to look to the future and that’s what we are all doing.”

Mourinho will be still searching with regard to the right formula to take Tottenham forward, but for right now, the focus goes no further than Sunday. He enjoyed watching on as a pundit at the Emirates Stadium within September – “I’d love to share a studio with many of those guys again,” he says – but his first north London derby in the dugout is really a very different proposition.

