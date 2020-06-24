Jose Mourinho denies rift with Tanguy Ndombele | Football News





Tanguy Ndombele has been an unused substitute in every one of Spurs’ two games considering that the restart

Jose Mourinho has downplayed reports of a rift with Tanguy Ndombele, adding it is tough to please all of his Tottenham players.

There have been suggestions Ndombele, Spurs’ £63m club-record signing last summer, is unsettled and the Frenchman has been an unused substitute in both of Tottenham’s games since the Premier League restart.

A report by French tv channel TF1 claimed Ndombele had told the Spurs boss that he no longer really wants to work with him within a meeting between your pair this week, but Mourinho insists that is not the case.

“No. There is nothing. I try to do the best for my team. I can’t start with 12 or 13 players, sometimes I apologise to the ones I cannot pick,” Mourinho said after Spurs’ 2-0 win over West Ham.

“On the bench was Tanguy, (Ryan) Sessegnon, Toby (Alderweireld), (Jan) Vertonghen, Gedson (Fernandes) and so they didn’t play. That’s football.

“I had attacking players on the bench, (Erik) Lamela and (Steven) Bergwijn. Two great players to bring on and then (Harry) Winks to provide us more consistency.

“This situation of the five changes, some people maybe think that you need to use all five changes. You do not have to do it. You have the possibilities to do it.

“I felt that the team was fine. I never believed that 2-0 was a completely safe result because they were trying everything and one goal could change the state of mind and give them the motivation in the final minutes so I decided to keep the team stable and three changes were enough.”

Mourinho’s relationship with Ndombele comes under restored scrutiny more than his determination to make adjustments from Friday’s draw with Manchester United, yet leave out the midfielder.

But rather than getting evidence that this former Lyon midfielder would not figure in their plans, the particular Tottenham manager simply claims he experienced Ndombele has not been needed at this juncture.

It was an assortment that proven justified as a possible own objective from Tomas Soucek and also a welcome Harry Kane objective made it 4 points from the possible 6 since the reactivate for Spurs.

“You know, it’s not just him. I try to do the best for my team,” Mourinho mentioned.

“Sometimes I apologise to my players that are not my first choice because I feel their work in training deserves something more than I give, but I have to do my job the best I can and I felt for these two matches I didn’t need him.”