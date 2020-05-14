Jose Mourinho denies he wants to delay Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ | Football News







Jose Mourinho has denied studies he has tried to delay the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’.

It was claimed Tottenham head coach Mourinho voiced his considerations over the proposal to resume soccer subsequent month, throughout a gathering with different Premier League managers on Wednesday.

However, the previous Chelsea and Manchester United supervisor has hit again at these studies and insists he is “desperate” for soccer to return “as soon as it is safe”.

“I don’t think my position in the meeting has been reflected fairly at all today in media reports. I have not asked for any delay,” Mourinho mentioned, in an announcement launched by Tottenham.

“I would like to prepare, and I’m determined for the Premier League to return as quickly as it’s protected to achieve this, notably now we’re seeing different leagues making ready to return to motion.

“I’m extraordinarily happy with the best way my gamers have maintained their health – they’ve proven nice professionalism, ardour and dedication.

“We have all been working extraordinarily laborious by way of distant squad coaching classes and remoted operating now the pitches can be found to use once more on the coaching centre.

“Every player has been extremely committed in terms of their individual work and now we wait for clearance to commence working in small groups again, which I will fully support.”

