The son of Angola’s previous president has actually been jailed for five years for scams from when he was head of the oil-rich nation’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Jos é Filomeno dos Santos, 42, was implicated of attempting to embezzle as much as $1.5 bn (₤ 1.1 bn) while managing the $5bn fund from 2013 to 2018.

He was charged with taking $500m from the fund and moving it to a checking account in Switzerland.

Dos Santos’ daddy, Jos é Eduardo dos Santos, led the nation for 38 years.

Jos é Eduardo dos Santos was president from 1979 up until he resigned in 2017, to be changed by the guy he had actually handpicked for the task, his previous defence minister Joao Louren ço.

Jos é Filomeno dos Santos, likewise referred to as Zenu, invested 7 months in prison over the corruption claims prior to being released in March.

He was the very first member of the previous governmental household to be prosecuted as part of an anti-corruption project led by President Louren ço.

It was extensively viewed as a test of Angola’s …