Jose Enrique: Former Liverpool player says Premier League return cannot be 100 per cent safe | Football News







Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique says he would be eager to return to motion as quickly as potential if he was nonetheless enjoying – however there isn’t any manner it might probably be 100 per cent safe.

The Spaniard, who spent 5 years at Anfield between 2011 and 2016, is determined to see the Premier League season accomplished and the Reds win a primary league title in 30 years, however provided that everyone seems to be glad that circumstances are proper.

“For me, health is the most important thing,” he instructed Sky Sports News. “But if I was a player, I would be happy to play.

“Obviously, everybody will say you are not enjoying anymore, and it is simple to say – however I consider I might do. Other ex-players agree with me, and I consider the gamers will be extra managed.

“They will be having tests almost every day. If something happens and a player gets coronavirus, they are already planning for how they are going to handle it.”

With the UK authorities this week opening the door for soccer to return, golf equipment are actually stepping up their preparations for a potential re-start in June – and Enrique is totally behind the thought.

“It’s not just the players who are suffering, it’s the clubs who are suffering economically, the fans who are suffering mentally if they can’t support and watch the team,” he stated.

“In my opinion, I consider they need to do every part to restart the sport. But if issues do not go effectively, and it’s important to cease it once more, then honest sufficient.

Enrique scored two targets in 76 appearances throughout his time at Anfield

“It’s a very difficult situation, but I think they should give it a go and see where it goes.”

However, the 34-year-old can be adamant every part potential should be finished to minimise the danger.

“They can assure you it will be as safe as possible – but they can’t assure you it will be 100 per cent safe,” he stated. “You can get it anyplace – within the grocery store, on the road, even should you preserve your distance. It’s in all places.

“But they will do as many assessments as potential, earlier than and after video games – these gamers have households as effectively – you go house and have your youngsters there. So it is not simply your well being, but additionally your loved ones.

“So try to get as many tests as possible, and if they have it, go in to quarantine for two weeks. I believe that’s the way to go. If I was a player, and they can assure me of this, I would be happy to play.”

Enrique additionally spent 4 years at Newcastle between 2007 and 2011

Enrique believes it’s important for the Premier League to get going once more, however not simply to substantiate a league title win for Jurgen Klopp’s facet.

“You know how fans are – if they give us the league now, they will say you really didn’t win it!” he stated. “I can not await them to elevate the title.

“Whoever would not recognise they should win the title, they do not perceive soccer. They’ve been fully completely different to each single crew within the league, not simply when it comes to factors, however the way in which they’ve performed.

“But it is about different groups as effectively – who finishes within the Champions League, who goes within the Europa League, relegation and promotion. We’re speaking about a lot cash, and so many emotions of the individuals.

“So I believe we should finish it, so it’s fair for everyone.”

Enrique has been impressed by the margin of dominance established by Liverpool within the Premier League this season

Enrique has been vastly impressed by what Liverpool have achieved this season, with the spirit the crew has proven being the most important motive as to why they’re thus far forward of everybody else.

“The difference has been incredible, no one expected it, with all the good teams in the Premier League that could fight for the title,” he stated.

“I heard Jurgen Klopp say in an interview – and I fully agree with him – that in some video games you would see the crew wasn’t enjoying effectively, however they’re nonetheless profitable.

“And that’s what a winning team is. You see it with Real Madrid and Barcelona, when they win everything. Even when they’re not playing well, you are confident they will score.

Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp has helped Liverpool shift right into a profitable mentality like at Real Madrid or Barcelona

“That’s the same with Liverpool, going in to every game, the confidence is that we will win. But 25 points? It’s too much! It’s crazy really!”

And for these Liverpool followers who’re contemplating congregating round Anfield when the title is gained, he has a easy message – do not!

“So many people are excited, it’s been a long time waiting,” he stated. “People will be so tempted to go outside and celebrate, that’s normal – but please – don’t do anything like that. Don’t get in any trouble!

“If we win the trophy there’ll be a time to rejoice, however not now. If soccer re-starts, do not be exterior the stadium collectively – in the event that they do this – they’ll cancel soccer once more.

“Please, respect the authorities and let’s enjoy football at home. It’s what we have to do right now.”