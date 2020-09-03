Jose Altuve To Undergo MRI On Right Knee

Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve will undergo an MRI on his right knee, supervisor Dusty Baker revealed Thursday (by means of Brian McTaggart of MLB.com). Altuve left the Astros’ video game versus the Rangers on Thursday since of pain in the location.

Right knee issues aren’t anything brand-new for Altuve, who went through surgical treatment on the joint after the 2018 season. The previous AL MVP recuperated with another extremely efficient season in 2015, assisting the Astros to a pennant, however has actually sustained uncharacteristic battles in 2020. So far, Altuve has actually generated 155 plate looks and batted.231/.290/.329 with 3 crowning achievement and 2 taken bases. His 74 wRC+ fades in contrast to the 141 mark he integrated for throughout the previous 6 seasons.

Despite Altuve’s sluggish start, it goes without stating the Astros would rather have him out there than not, particularly considering he has actually been their practically special option at 2nd this season. Furthermore, although the Astros enhanced to 21-15 on Thursday and remain in ownership of the AL’s 2nd wild-card area, they have actually currently suffered enough severe injuries to this point. The club has actually gone prolonged stretches without Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Roberto Osuna and Jose Urquidy, who– together with a number of other Astros– are on the IL today …