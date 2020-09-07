Jos Buttler to miss England’s final T20 against Australia | Cricket News

Buttler left England’s bio-secure bubble to be with his family
Last Updated: 07/09/20 9:03am
England batsman Jos Buttler will miss England’s final T20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl.
Buttler left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s victory over Australia to be with his family.
Subject to testing, Buttler will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Old Trafford on Friday.
Jofra Archer and Mark Wood’s rapid new-ball blitz was followed by Buttler’s 77 not out from 54 balls as England eased to a series-sealing, six-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20I.
More to follow…