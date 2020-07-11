Jorge Masvidal defends Goya Foods amid CEO backlash: Company’s actions ‘speak louder than the #woke mob’

GOYA FOODS CEO WON’T APOLOGIZE IN FACE OF BOYCOTT, BACKLASH FOR PRO-TRUMP REMARKS: ‘SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH’

The remarks prompted a backlash on social networking led by Hispanics, the firm’s customer base, but Masvidal found the company’s defense.

“Actions of @GoyaFoods speak louder than the #woke mob. My people don’t get influenced by those that don’t know. They’ve been helping our people when we needed it most,” Masvidal tweeted, linking to a story about Goya donating a million pounds of food to those relying on Hurricane Maria in 2018.

Despite the protests, Unanue said Friday throughout an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that he wasn’t backing down.

“We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States,” he said.

Unanue called the pushback against him “suppression of speech.” He noted that he was also invited to the White House for an event hosted by the Obama administration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

“So you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable?” Unanue asked.

Unanue said he is maybe not apologizing for supporting Trump’s economic policy and would not ignore other future invitations.

“I didn’t say that to the Obamas, and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

Fox News’ Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.