Jorge Armenta: Mexican journalist killed in ‘armed attack’

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Mexico has been described as one of many deadliest nations for reporters exterior a warfare zone





A journalist has been killed in an armed assault in northern Mexico, native authorities say – the third reporter to be killed in the nation this 12 months.

Jorge Armenta, the director of media outlet Medios Obson in Ciudad Obregon, was underneath authorities safety after receiving demise threats.

A police officer was additionally killed in the assault and one other officer was wounded, the native prosecutor’s workplace stated.

More than 140 journalists have been killed in Mexico because the 12 months 2000.

Mexico has been described because the deadliest nation for reporters exterior a warfare zone by the journalism advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Mexico nonetheless lethal turf for journalists

Can Mexico save its journalists?

RSF stated that Mr Armenta was underneath safety, including that it was investigating the kind of safety he had. Local authorities are additionally investigating the killing.

Sonora state governor Claudia Pavlovich Arellano stated she had ordered the prosecutor to “immediately begin an investigation to establish and find those responsible for the reprehensible attack”.

Mr Armenta is the third journalist to be killed in Mexico this 12 months. The physique of Victor Fernando Alvarez was discovered on April 11 in Acapulco, after he disappeared on 2 April. Maria Elena Ferral was shot useless by two individuals on motorbikes when moving into her automotive in the japanese state of Veracruz in March.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took workplace in December 2018, vowed to place an finish to the murders. But activists say the measures taken by his authorities have to this point been merely symbolic.

Mexico ranked 143 out of 180 nations in the 2020 world press freedom index.