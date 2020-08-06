Jordy Mercer Elects Free Agency After Outright

The Tigers revealed today that they have actually outrighted infielder Jordy Mercer The veteran chosen free agency after clearing waivers.

Mercer, who is surrounding his 34 th birthday, hasn’t gotten lots of chances after being contributed to the active lineup to open the season. He had actually made the club after inking a minor-league offer over the offseason.

Once a routine with the Pirates, Mercer signed up with the Detroit company in 2015. After handling some injuries early, he eventually kipped down an efficient.270/.310/.438 effort over 271 plate looks. And protective metrics were less than enthused with his glovework at shortstop.