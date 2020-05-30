Jordan warns US, UK of dangers of annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

The Jordanian Kingdom has warned the US and the UK on Friday of the dangers of the Israeli plan to annex huge elements of the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

In a cellphone name together with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi confused on the significance of “urgent and active interference” of the worldwide group to “protect the chances of peace.”

Al-Safadi instructed Raab that the Israeli annexation is: “An unprecedented danger that threatens the chance of peace.”

He additionally knowledgeable the British official that the two-state answer is the: “Only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace, as a strategic Palestinian option and a regional and international necessity.”

The Jordanian official identified the significance of British efforts to discover a answer to the Israeli-Palestinian battle via direct talks.

Meanwhile, Al-Safadi spoke to his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and expressed his nation’s rejection of the annexation plan, stressing that: “It undermines all peace prospects.”

Meanwhile, Al-Safadi mentioned a number of different regional and worldwide points with Raab and Pompeo, specifically the coronavirus and its financial penalties.