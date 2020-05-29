Jordan warns that Israel’s annexation of the West Bank will ‘institutionalise apartheid’ – Middle East Monitor

The Foreign Minister of Jordan has warned that Israel’s annexation of massive elements of the occupied West Bank will be a breach of worldwide legislation, undermine regional peace and will institutionalise apartheid, the Jordan News Agency has reported.

Ayman Al-Safadi urged UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov to behave to “prevent the illegal annexation of Palestinian lands” and harassed the must “create a new horizon for the resolution of the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict based on the two-state solution.”

Al-Safadi added that, “The decision will kill the two-state solution and fuel the conflict and make the one-state option the inevitable result, about which the world cannot stay silent, especially with the institutionalisation of apartheid and racism.”

Mladenov later tweeted that he had additionally met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri. He spoke to each Shukri and Al-Safadi “about the need to help all sides engage on resolving the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict on the basis of two states [and] avoid damaging unilateral action.”

Al-Safadi had briefed the envoy on Amman’s strikes to formulate a transparent, sensible, worldwide stand as half of the efforts to forestall the implementation of the Israeli plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mentioned that he will push annexation via as early as July.

Describing the transfer as one of the primary duties of his new authorities, Netanyahu instructed lawmakers from his Likud social gathering on Monday that Israel wouldn’t miss a “historic opportunity” to increase its sovereignty over elements of the West Bank.

Annexation of territory taken in battle is prohibited beneath worldwide legislation. The deliberate annexation of much more Palestinian territory by Israel has triggered a backlash with main blocs like the European Union threatening to impose sanctions. It stays to be seen if such threats are merely rhetoric for public consumption, given the EU’s longstanding improvement of commerce and different relations with the occupation state.

