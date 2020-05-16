Jordan warns Israel of massive conflict over annexation – Middle East Monitor

Jordanian king on Friday advised that if Israel links the West Bank, it would certainly cause a “massive conflict” with Jordan, Anadolu Agency records.

“If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” King Abdullah II stated in a meeting with Der Spiegel.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” he stated, including that there would certainly be much more turmoil as well as extremism in the area.

Israel is anticipated to perform the annexation on July 1, as concurred in between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as head of Blue as well as White event Benny Gantz.

Palestinian authorities have actually intimidated to eliminate reciprocal contracts with Israel if it goes on with the annexation strategies, which will certainly weaken the two-state remedy.

The annexation comes as component of United States President Donald Trump’s supposed Deal of the Century strategy, which was introduced onJan 28. It describes Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” as well as identifies Israeli sovereignty over big components of the West Bank

The strategy specifies the facility of a Palestinian state in the kind of an island chain linked by bridges as well as passages.

Palestinian authorities claim that under the United States strategy, Israel will certainly link 30-40% of the West Bank, consisting of all of East Jerusalem.

The strategy has actually attracted extensive objection from the Arab globe as well as was turned down by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which prompted “all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form.”

