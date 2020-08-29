Jordan urged to free cartoonist held over UAE drawing – Middle East Monitor

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has actually gotten in touch with the Jordanian authorities to instantly launch a cartoonist for drawing a satirical animation about a current normalisation offer in between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, reported byAnadolu Agency

Emad Hajjaj was apprehended by Jordanian authorities on charges of insulting an Arab nation.

“Calling a satirical cartoon a terrorism offence only confirms that Jordan intends to muzzle citizens who speak freely,” Joe Stork, HRW’s deputy Middle East director, stated in a declaration.

“This arrest sends the message that Jordanian authorities would rather abuse the rights of their own citizens than risk offending a gulf leader’s feelings,” he stated.

On Thursday, Hajjaj was referred to the State Security Court on a charge of “disturbing [Jordan’s] relations with a foreign state”.

Activists on social networks shared the caricature that buffoons UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Israel declined to enable the UAE to purchase F-35 warplanes from the United States regardless of Abu Dhabi’s normalization handle Tel Aviv.

The UAE cancelled a conference recently with Israel and the United States over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to offer the Gulf state with the United States fighters F-35.

On 13 August, …