Jordan to isolate city near Syria after coronavirus spike By Reuters

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan will seal a city near the Syrian border from Monday following the biggest day-to-day increase in 4 months in coronavirus infections, which authorities state have actually come generally from its northern neighbour.

The health ministry stated half of the 39 cases taped in the last 24 hr were from Ramtha city, near the Syrian border.

Officials state truck chauffeurs and people going into the kingdom from the Jaber border crossing with Syria are spreading out the infection.

Ramtha will be separated since Monday with the authorities re-imposing constraints on motion in the very first such turnaround of a provincial location considering that the authorities reduced an across the country lockdown last June.

Jordan, with among the most affordable infection cases in the area, has actually reported 1,378 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19, the breathing illness brought on by the brand-new coronavirus.

The spread of cases from Syria triggered the kingdom last Wednesday to enforce a week-long closure of the Jaber border crossing, a trade artery for Syrian and Lebanese transit products to the Gulf andIraq [L8N2FE48Y]Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz stated on Sunday that …